Dan Gabriel
Dan Gabriel is a dad, husband and hilarious comedian. In that order. He is also a world touring headliner you’ve seen on many TV shows and heard on Sirius XM.
Dan Gabriel was bit by the comedy bug in college. His fellow students at UC Davis told him he was funny and luckily he was gullible enough to believe them. The next few years were spent in class by day and searching for scraps of stage time at night. After graduation, Dan moved back to his home town of San Francisco and immersed himself in the tight-knit comedy community there. This provided Dan with chances to tour and open for comedy legends like Dave Chappelle, George Lopez, and Bob Saget. After moving to Los Angeles, Dan won the LA Take Out Comedy Competition and was the runner up in the San Francisco International Comedy Competition. Word spread and led to television appearances on Comedy Central, Star Search, Showtime, The Late Late Show, Comics Unleashed and many more.
Throughout it all, Dan’s comedy reflects the life he’s currently experiencing. In the beginning, he used to focus on dating and partying. Now he’s a family man reaping all the material that comes along with that.
2025
12/7-14 NCL Bliss, LA
12/16 Suncrest Country Club, Palm Springs
12/27-31 RCCL Explorer, PTC to Aruba
2026
1/11-25 NCL Bliss, LA
1/28-31 Royal Princess, PV to LA
2/5-14 RCCL Enchantment, Tampa
2/19-25 RCCL Navigator, Cabo
3/1-8 NCL Bliss, LA
3/12-15 Regal Princess, Roatan to Galv
3/23-25 Caribbean Princess, Cartagena
3/30-4/4 RCCL Freedom, Miami
4/7-14 RCCL Adventure, St Thomas
4/25-28 Caribbean Princess, St John’s
5/1-8 RCCL Wonder, Miami
5/10-13 Emerald Princess, Sitka to Juneau
5/23-26 Ruby Princess, SF to Ketchikan
5/31-6/2 Emerald Princess, Ketch to Van
6/3-6/6 Discovery Princess, Juneau to Van
6/27-7/11 NCL Bliss, Seattle
7/14-21 RCCL Adventure, Aruba
7/26-8/2 NCL Encore, Seattle
8/5-12 RCCL Serenade, Juneau
8/22-9/5 RCCL Allure, Pt Canaveral
9/27-10/11, NCL Encore, Seattle
11/15-30 NCL Encore, LA
12/7-16 RCCL Explorer, Pt Canaveral
Bed Time is not for children. It is an adult themed humorous story told in a children’s book format. Bed Time is the story of how a young boy’s dreams can be influenced by a variety of night time sounds.
Venmo Dan $20 and he'll send you an actual, physical, in real life, CD that he has written his name on.
Please include your name and mailing address in the Venmo comment.
Want to hire Dan? Contact Artists West Entertainment theagents@artistswest.com