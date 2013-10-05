Dan Gabriel was bit by the comedy bug in college. His fellow students at UC Davis told him he was funny and luckily he was gullible enough to believe them. The next few years were spent in class by day and searching for scraps of stage time at night. After graduation, Dan moved back to his home town of San Francisco and immersed himself in the tight-knit comedy community there. This provided Dan with chances to tour and open for comedy legends like Dave Chappelle, George Lopez, and Bob Saget. After moving to Los Angeles, Dan won the LA Take Out Comedy Competition and was the runner up in the San Francisco International Comedy Competition. Word spread and led to television appearances on Comedy Central, Star Search, Showtime, The Late Late Show, Comics Unleashed and many more.



Throughout it all, Dan’s comedy reflects the life he’s currently experiencing. In the beginning, he used to focus on dating and partying. Now he’s a family man reaping all the material that comes along with that.